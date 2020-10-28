MULTIMEDIA

Before cemeteries close for Undas 2020

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People visit the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Wednesday, a day before cemeteries nationwide temporarily close from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The closure aims to avoid crowding of people who traditionally visit their departed loved ones during All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2), as the COVID-19 remains a threat in the country.