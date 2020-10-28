Home  >  News

Before cemeteries close for Undas 2020

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 04:34 PM

People visit the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Wednesday, a day before cemeteries nationwide temporarily close from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The closure aims to avoid crowding of people who traditionally visit their departed loved ones during All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2), as the COVID-19 remains a threat in the country.

