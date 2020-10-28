Home > News MULTIMEDIA Before cemeteries close for Undas 2020 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2020 04:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People visit the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Wednesday, a day before cemeteries nationwide temporarily close from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. The closure aims to avoid crowding of people who traditionally visit their departed loved ones during All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2), as the COVID-19 remains a threat in the country. Philippines closes cemeteries from Oct. 29- Nov. 4 Read More: Undas 2020 Barangka Cemetery Marikina City All Saints Day All Souls Day multimedia multimedia photo /sports/10/28/20/pba-gab-to-check-back-on-calvin-abueva-after-6-months/entertainment/10/28/20/baka-mag-away-kami-ni-xian-kim-likes-geralds-shirtless-posts-as-funishment-mentions-julia/business/10/28/20/nickel-hits-near-one-year-high-fuelled-by-philippine-mine-closure/business/10/28/20/del-monte-philippines-completes-p647-b-bond-issuance/news/10/28/20/former-sc-justices-antonio-carpio-conchita-carpio-morales-urge-sc-to-tro-anti-terror-law