Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sniffing for trouble Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2023 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Philippine Coast Guard Canine Team conducts security operations at the North Port terminal in Manila on Friday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to head to the province for the long weekend because of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections slated for October 30, as well as Undas 2023. Transport chief eyes more staff at airport security checks amid bottlenecks ahead of Undas Read More: Undas 2023 BSKE 2023 PCG Philippine Coast Guard Manila North Port North Port terminal /overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya/sports/10/28/23/mma-abelardo-springs-out-surprise-to-stun-russian-foe/sports/10/28/23/panda-rues-rsgs-elimination