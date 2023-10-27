Home  >  News

Sniffing for trouble

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2023 05:57 PM

A Philippine Coast Guard Canine Team conducts security operations at the North Port terminal in Manila on Friday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to head to the province for the long weekend because of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections slated for October 30, as well as Undas 2023. 

