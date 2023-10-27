Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping everything in check as BSKE 2023 nears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2023 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine National Police man a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday, days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec chair George Garcia recently said the gun ban and checkpoints are effective in curbing election-related violence but hopes the PNP would intensify its campaign against loose firearms. Comelec condemns 'unforgivable' election-related violence ahead of BSKE Comelec officials to investigate alleged vote-buying incident in Navotas Police probe killing of Davao de Oro candidate Read More: Comelec checkpoint BSKE BSKE 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections PNP /overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya/sports/10/28/23/mma-abelardo-springs-out-surprise-to-stun-russian-foe/sports/10/28/23/panda-rues-rsgs-elimination