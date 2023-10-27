MULTIMEDIA

'Durog na Pag-asa'

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga (left) inspects the crushed corals on Sandy Cay 2, a small islet 3 kilometers off Pag-asa Island. She is joined by Dr. Fernando Siringan of the UP Marine Science Institute (center) and Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, Commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, in this photo released on October 27, 2023. Scientific studies have established that the marine ecosystem in the Kalayaan Island Group is a critical biodiversity area, and is crucial for the sustainable supply of fish and coral larvae in the Philippines and the region.

Pag-Asa Island is the hub of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan, the smallest in the Philippines with a population of 193, but the largest in terms of jurisdiction, with an area spanning almost 65,000 square miles (168,000 square kilometers).

