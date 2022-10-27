Home  >  News

San Juan prepares as cemetery set to open at full capacity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 04:18 PM

San Juan City cemetery to open at full capacity

Representatives of the local government inspect the San Juan City Cemetery on Thursday, in preparation for the influx of visitors leading to All Saints' Day. The cemetery will open at 100-percent capacity while observing minimum public health standards to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to local authorities. 

