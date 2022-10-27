San Juan City cemetery to open at full capacity

MULTIMEDIA
San Juan prepares as cemetery set to open at full capacity
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2022 04:18 PM
Representatives of the local government inspect the San Juan City Cemetery on Thursday, in preparation for the influx of visitors leading to All Saints' Day. The cemetery will open at 100-percent capacity while observing minimum public health standards to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to local authorities.
