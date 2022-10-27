Abra residents get food aid after quake

MULTIMEDIA
Abra residents receive food aid after quake
Jonathan Cerllona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 27 2022 05:34 PM
A child waits near food packs ready for distribution to residents affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, at the Berneos Covered Court in Lagayan, Abra on Thursday. The tremor hit Abra late Tuesday, affecting some 18,000 families across 3 regions in Luzon and injuring 44 people, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
