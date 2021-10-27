Health workers press for salary increase, release of bonus

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers press for salary increase, release of 2019-2020 bonus

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Tondo Medical Center (TMC) Employees Association-AHW stage a ‘snake rally’ at the Tondo Medical Center hospital ground in Balut, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The group pressed for salary and health budget increase, and the immediate release of their performance-based bonus for years 2019 and 2020.



