Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers press for salary increase, release of 2019-2020 bonus

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 03:30 PM

Health workers press for salary increase, release of bonus

Members of the Tondo Medical Center (TMC) Employees Association-AHW stage a ‘snake rally’ at the Tondo Medical Center hospital ground in Balut, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The group pressed for salary and health budget increase, and the immediate release of their performance-based bonus for years 2019 and 2020.


 

Read More:  health workers   Tondo Medical Center   Tondo Medical Center (TMC) Employees   performance-based bonus   healthcare workers   health workers benefits   healthcare workers benefits  