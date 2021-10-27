Dancing for clean energy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental activists push for Asian-led climate action Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2021 11:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate advocates perform a dragon and lion dance at the Chinese Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday to rally for Asian-led climate action ahead of the Glasgow United Nations Climate Conference. China announced it will cease funding for coal-fired power plants during the UN General Assembly last September, which climate activists see as a possible catalyst for other countries to follow suit in meeting targets in the Paris Agreement. Read More: Glasgow United Nations Climate Conference China climate action /news/10/27/21/bongbong-eyes-vismin-candidate-for-runningmate-says-imee/overseas/10/27/21/thailand-reopens-what-you-need-to-know/entertainment/10/27/21/sheryn-regis-caps-off-abs-cbns-the-music-room/news/10/27/21/imee-marcos-robredo-should-never-be-underestimated/overseas/10/27/21/switzerland-oks-covid-booster-jabs-for-the-vulnerable