Dancing for clean energy

Environmental activists push for Asian-led climate action

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates perform a dragon and lion dance at the Chinese Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday to rally for Asian-led climate action ahead of the Glasgow United Nations Climate Conference. China announced it will cease funding for coal-fired power plants during the UN General Assembly last September, which climate activists see as a possible catalyst for other countries to follow suit in meeting targets in the Paris Agreement.