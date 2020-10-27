Home > News MULTIMEDIA Muñoz U-turn slot closure lengthens jeepney travel time Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2020 06:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A jeepney plying the Quiapo-Project 8 route on Tuesday travels on EDSA, where it would have to take a farther turn as the U-turn slot on Muñoz near Waltermart was closed to make way for the EDSA bus carousel. The recent closure adds more than 2 kilometers to the jeepneys’ route, taking more time and fuel, thus shaving income from drivers who just recently recently resumed operations after months sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. U-turn slot sa kanto ng EDSA, Congressional Avenue isinara Jeepney drivers yet to receive cash aid 7 months into lockdown: group Read More: bus carousel closure commuters drivers edsa jeep jeepney ltfrb MMDA Muñoz public transportation route u-turn multimedia multimedia photos /news/10/27/20/ina-ng-baby-na-may-cancer-umapela-ng-tulong/sports/10/27/20/pba-alaska-guts-out-win-extends-winless-terrafirmas-woes/life/10/27/20/fruit-of-hard-work-mimiyuuuh-gives-tour-of-new-home/news/10/27/20/ople-center-extends-help-to-domestic-worker-maltreated-by-ph-envoy/life/10/27/20/dramatis-personae-founder-and-tanabatas-wife-co-director-lito-casaje-passes-away