Muñoz U-turn slot closure lengthens jeepney travel time

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A jeepney plying the Quiapo-Project 8 route on Tuesday travels on EDSA, where it would have to take a farther turn as the U-turn slot on Muñoz near Waltermart was closed to make way for the EDSA bus carousel. The recent closure adds more than 2 kilometers to the jeepneys’ route, taking more time and fuel, thus shaving income from drivers who just recently recently resumed operations after months sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.