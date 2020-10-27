Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mass testing in Baguio City Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2020 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Baguio resident had herself swabbed for samples during a free mass testing for COVID-19 at the city's Burnham Park on Tuesday under the auspices of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The mass testing was conducted by the local government for residents of Baguio and the neighboring municipalities of La Trinidad, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay and Itogon following the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in some mining towns. Baguio inaasahang maaabot ang target na 300 turista kada araw Baguio to proceed with Luzon reopening despite high critical care level Read More: covid19 coronavirus mass testing Baguio La Trinidad Tuba Kapangan Tublay Itogon mining cases multimedia multimedia photos /news/10/27/20/senators-outraged-at-ph-envoys-video-assaulting-pinay-maid/news/10/27/20/act-of-leaving-wife-for-mistress-could-be-psychological-violence-under-vawc-says-sc/sports/10/27/20/pba-meralcos-newsome-is-player-of-the-week-alaskas-eboa-top-rookie/overseas/10/27/20/runaway-police-dog-found-after-search-on-western-japan-mountain/business/10/27/20/gcash-gets-into-mobile-gaming-in-bid-to-become-super-app