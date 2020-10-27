MULTIMEDIA

Mass testing in Baguio City

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A Baguio resident had herself swabbed for samples during a free mass testing for COVID-19 at the city's Burnham Park on Tuesday under the auspices of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The mass testing was conducted by the local government for residents of Baguio and the neighboring municipalities of La Trinidad, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay and Itogon following the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in some mining towns.