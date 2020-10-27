Home > News MULTIMEDIA Making hay while the sun peeks Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2020 03:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linemen install cables for internet connection along Tomas Morato area in Quezon City on Tuesday. There is an increase in demand for connectivity and faster internet speed due to various activities that have migrated online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief among them is the online classes for millions of students. Philippines internet speed 'not yet that good,' Honasan clarifies Read More: covid19 typhoon pandemic internet communications connectivity telcos /entertainment/10/27/20/morissette-jason-dy-kikx-to-drop-remix-of-diyan-ba-sa-langit/news/10/27/20/mga-nasabat-na-gadget-learning-material-ido-donate-ng-customs/news/10/27/20/palace-corruption-tainted-philhealth-seeing-great-change/overseas/10/27/20/indonesia-says-jurassic-park-project-no-threat-to-komodo-dragon/news/10/27/20/palace-rich-well-educated-dpwh-chief-villar-is-above-corruption