Making hay while the sun peeks

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 03:36 PM

Linemen install cables for internet connection along Tomas Morato area in Quezon City on Tuesday. There is an increase in demand for connectivity and faster internet speed due to various activities that have migrated online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, chief among them is the online classes for millions of students.

