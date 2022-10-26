Rainy Undas ahead

MULTIMEDIA

Navotas prepares for Undas

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A cemetery worker cleans and prepares the pathways of the Navotas Public Cemetery ahead of All Saints’ Day as people do their last minute painting and cleaning of tombs for Undas on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to prepare for rainy weather during the long weekend when millions are expected to visit cemeteries for Undas.