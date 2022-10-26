Rainy Undas ahead

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Navotas prepares for Undas Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A cemetery worker cleans and prepares the pathways of the Navotas Public Cemetery ahead of All Saints’ Day as people do their last minute painting and cleaning of tombs for Undas on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to prepare for rainy weather during the long weekend when millions are expected to visit cemeteries for Undas. Read More: Undas 2022 Navotas Public cemetery All Saints’ Day All Souls Day /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour