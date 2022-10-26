Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Strong quake damages IFI church in La Paz, Abra

Photo courtesy of Christian Edward Padua

Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:28 AM

Quake damages church in La Paz, Abra

Photo shows the damaged Nuestra Senora de la Paz Parish Church -Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra the day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra, Wednesday. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon. 

Read More:  Abra   earthquake   La Paz   Iglesia Filipina Independiente   earthquake aftermath   Lindol  