Quake damages church in La Paz, Abra

Strong quake damages IFI church in La Paz, Abra
Photo courtesy of Christian Edward Padua
Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:28 AM
Photo shows the damaged Nuestra Senora de la Paz Parish Church -Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra the day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra, Wednesday. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon.
