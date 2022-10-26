Quake damages church in La Paz, Abra

MULTIMEDIA

Strong quake damages IFI church in La Paz, Abra

Photo courtesy of Christian Edward Padua

Photo shows the damaged Nuestra Senora de la Paz Parish Church -Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra the day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra, Wednesday. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon.