Undas-spot: QCPD readies All Souls' Day command center

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 10:42 PM

QC police gear up for #Undas2022

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Nicholas Torre III looks at the CCTV screens at the QCPD’s Undas command center Wednesday, ahead of All Souls’ Day. The command center, which receives real-time CCTV footage, will help ensure prompt police response and direct personnel throughout its jurisdiction on the long weekend. 

