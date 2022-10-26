Inspecting Manila port for Undas travelers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PCG inspects Manila port ahead of Undas exodus George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct an inspection at the North Port passenger terminal in Manila on Wednesday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to different transport terminals ahead of Undas to mark All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day next week. PH transport sector 'ready' for Undas travelers, says DOTr chief Read More: Undas 2022 All Saints’ Day All Souls Day North Port Passenger Terminal Manila Undas Philippine Coast Guard PCG coast guard /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour