PCG inspects Manila port ahead of Undas exodus

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2022 04:10 PM

Inspecting Manila port for Undas travelers

Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct an inspection at the North Port passenger terminal in Manila on Wednesday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to different transport terminals ahead of Undas to mark All Souls’ and All Saints’ Day next week.


 

