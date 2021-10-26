Remembering the dead in the time of COVID

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paying tribute to departed loved ones at Mandaluyong Public Cemetery Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2021 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the tombs of their departed loved ones at the Mandaluyong City Cemetery on Tuesday, ahead of All Souls' Day on November 2. Cemeteries and columbaria will be closed from October 29 until November 2 to prevent spread of COVID-19. Read More: Undas 2021 Mandaluyong Public Cemetery All Souls Day All Saints day /entertainment/10/26/21/ivana-itinangging-may-namamagitan-sa-kanila-ni-marco/video/news/10/26/21/lto-mandatory-testing-sa-pmvics-lang-ang-suspendido/news/10/26/21/why-some-vaccine-brands-are-preferred-as-boosters-for-other-brands/overseas/10/26/21/china-on-guard-for-covid-19-cases-amid-nearing-communist-party-meeting-olympics/sports/10/26/21/pba-admits-referee-made-wrong-call-in-finals-game-3