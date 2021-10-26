Remembering the dead in the time of COVID

MULTIMEDIA

Paying tribute to departed loved ones at Mandaluyong Public Cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People visit the tombs of their departed loved ones at the Mandaluyong City Cemetery on Tuesday, ahead of All Souls' Day on November 2. Cemeteries and columbaria will be closed from October 29 until November 2 to prevent spread of COVID-19.