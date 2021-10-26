Halalan 2022 voter registration continues as deadline nears

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Would-be voters for Halalan 2022 troop to Comelec satellite registration sites George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2021 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Manila’s 2nd District register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the Tutuban Center on Tuesday. Different malls in Manila serve as the Commission on Election's satellite registration sites to cater to would-be voters as the Oct. 30 deadline for registration nears. Public vetting of 'game-changer' Comelec appointments sought Read More: Halalan 2022 Comelec Commission on Elections voter registration Halalan 2022 registration Manila Tutuban Center 2022 elections /business/10/26/21/mga-manggagawa-dapat-prayoridad-sa-booster-shots-tucp/news/10/26/21/mga-paaralang-lalahok-sa-face-to-face-classes-target-makumpleto-ngayong-linggo/overseas/10/26/21/china-locks-down-city-of-4-million-over-covid-19-spike/life/10/26/21/yogurt-brand-koomi-expands-to-cebu/news/10/26/21/ph-logs-4393-new-covid-cases-death-toll-tops-42000