Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Would-be voters for Halalan 2022 troop to Comelec satellite registration sites

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 04:42 PM

Halalan 2022 voter registration continues as deadline nears

Residents of Manila’s 2nd District register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the Tutuban Center on Tuesday. Different malls in Manila serve as the Commission on Election's satellite registration sites to cater to would-be voters as the Oct. 30 deadline for registration nears. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Comelec   Commission on Elections   voter registration   Halalan 2022 registration   Manila   Tutuban Center   2022 elections  