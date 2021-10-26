Groups seek ban on open-pit mining

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental groups urge DENR to ban open-pit mining Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2021 12:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bikers and environmental advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the agency to stop the issuance of a reported draft department order that lifts a ban on open-pit mining for extracting ores. Read More: anti-mining protest ban on open pit mining DENR Alyasa Tigil Mina /news/10/26/21/molecular-lab-ng-oriental-mindoro-bubuksan-na-muli/news/10/26/21/baha-sa-6-na-bayan-sa-oriental-mindoro-humupa-na/sports/10/26/21/isko-says-having-guest-candidates-a-mockery-of-political-system/news/10/26/21/reklamo-sa-poll-commissioners-pwedeng-idulog-sa-ca/sports/10/26/21/former-matildas-coach-takes-over-ph-womens-team