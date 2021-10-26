Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups urge DENR to ban open-pit mining

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 12:33 PM

Groups seek ban on open-pit mining

Bikers and environmental advocates hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the agency to stop the issuance of a reported draft department order that lifts a ban on open-pit mining for extracting ores. 
 

Read More:  anti-mining protest   ban on open pit mining   DENR   Alyasa Tigil Mina  