Duterte attends virtual ASEAN summit

Duterte joins Heads of States during 38th ASEAN Summit

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte joins other leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the virtual 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits hosted by Brunei Darussalam, at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. The annual meeting of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States will be held on Oct. 26-28.