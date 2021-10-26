Duterte attends virtual ASEAN summit

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte joins Heads of States during 38th ASEAN Summit King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo Posted at Oct 26 2021 03:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte joins other leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the virtual 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits hosted by Brunei Darussalam, at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. The annual meeting of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States will be held on Oct. 26-28. Duterte to attend virtual ASEAN leaders' summit Read More: ASEAN summit Duterte Philippines Brunei Darussalam ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations Rodrigo Duterte world leaders ASEAN meetings /business/10/26/21/mga-manggagawa-dapat-prayoridad-sa-booster-shots-tucp/news/10/26/21/mga-paaralang-lalahok-sa-face-to-face-classes-target-makumpleto-ngayong-linggo/overseas/10/26/21/china-locks-down-city-of-4-million-over-covid-19-spike/life/10/26/21/yogurt-brand-koomi-expands-to-cebu/news/10/26/21/ph-logs-4393-new-covid-cases-death-toll-tops-42000