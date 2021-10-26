Home  >  News

Duterte joins Heads of States during 38th ASEAN Summit

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Posted at Oct 26 2021 03:44 PM

Duterte attends virtual ASEAN summit

President Rodrigo Duterte joins other leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the virtual 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits hosted by Brunei Darussalam, at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday. The annual meeting of the Heads of State or Government of ASEAN Member States will be held on Oct. 26-28. 

