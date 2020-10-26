MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Quinta wreaks destruction in Mindoro

Photo courtesy of Gheymark Fabellon

Damaged outrigger boats washed up along the shore of Barangay Masaging, Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8AM, after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province on Monday morning. Typhoon Quinta maintained its strength and is currently over the Mindoro strait as it moves westward at 25kph with sustained winds of 125kph and gustiness of up to 150 kph, according to PAGASA.