Typhoon 'Quinta' forces thousands to evacuate in Oriental Mindoro

Erik De Castro, AP

Residents evacuate to safer grounds in Pola town in Oriental Mindoro after strong winds brought by Typhoon Quinta damaged houses on Monday. Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated as the typhoon moved westward across southern Luzon after it first made landfall in Tabaco City, Albay province on Sunday evening.