EDSA U-turn slot closure causes traffic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists navigate through a bottleneck as the U-turn slot along EDSA near Panorama Building and Walmart in Quezon City closes on Monday to make way for the special lane of the EDSA Bus Carousel. Motorists were directed to use the U-turn slot near Dario Bridge in Muñoz, which is also scheduled to close soon.