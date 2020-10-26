Home > News MULTIMEDIA EDSA U-turn slot closure causes traffic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2020 10:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists navigate through a bottleneck as the U-turn slot along EDSA near Panorama Building and Walmart in Quezon City closes on Monday to make way for the special lane of the EDSA Bus Carousel. Motorists were directed to use the U-turn slot near Dario Bridge in Muñoz, which is also scheduled to close soon. Read More: EDSA U-turn slot Panorama Building Walmart Quezon City multimedia multimedia photo /business/10/26/20/converge-ict-shares-drop-after-completing-countrys-second-largest-ipo/news/10/26/20/mga-basura-inanod-sa-pampang-ng-manila-bay/video/news/10/26/20/marikina-river-nears-alert-level-1/overseas/10/26/20/russia-created-an-election-disinformation-playbook-but-americans-evolved-it/sports/10/26/20/golf-cantlay-holds-off-rahm-thomas-to-capture-pga-zozo-crown