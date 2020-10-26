Home > News MULTIMEDIA State of mental health Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2020 05:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers from the National Center for Mental Health hold a protest action in front of the facility in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group called on the government to increase the health budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls to the NCMH from people seeking help for their mental health have doubled since the start of the pandemic. Struggling mentally during pandemic? Go through stages of grief, says expert Growing anxiety: Calls to National Center for Mental Health double since start of pandemic Read More: hospital health healthcare workers salaries mental NCMH COVID19 coronavirus /business/10/26/20/itll-be-carnage-british-companies-dread-a-brexit-border-breakdown/sports/10/26/20/false-positive-lab-details-needed-on-pba-player-referee-cases/news/10/26/20/bayan-mo-i-patrol-mo-hagupit-ni-bagyong-quinta-sa-ibat-ibang-bahagi-ng-pilipinas/life/10/26/20/new-miss-universe-ph-rabiya-mateo-breaks-silence-over-accusations/business/10/26/20/from-climate-change-to-equality-lagarde-turns-ecb-more-political