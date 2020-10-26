Home  >  News

State of mental health

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2020 05:37 PM

Health workers from the National Center for Mental Health hold a protest action in front of the facility in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group called on the government to increase the health budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Calls to the NCMH from people seeking help for their mental health have doubled since the start of the pandemic.

