Lining up for EasyTrip

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists flock to Quezon City Memorial Circle on Monday for a free EasyTrip RFID sticker. The installation of RFID stickers has been extended beyond the initial deadline of Nov. 2 as the DOTR pushes to make toll transactions cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19.