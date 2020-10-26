Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lining up for EasyTrip Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2020 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Motorists flock to Quezon City Memorial Circle on Monday for a free EasyTrip RFID sticker. The installation of RFID stickers has been extended beyond the initial deadline of Nov. 2 as the DOTR pushes to make toll transactions cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mga kumukuha ng RFID sticker dumagsa Read More: EasyTrip RFID motorists QCMC cashless toll cashless toll transactions RFID /video/life/10/26/20/palace-congratulates-iloilos-rabiya-mateo-for-miss-universe-win/news/10/26/20/fence-illegally-put-up-in-masungi-georeserve-removed-but-threat-remains/entertainment/10/26/20/look-arci-muoz-is-now-a-sergeant/news/10/26/20/building-materials-needed-in-typhoon-hit-calapan-city-mayor/overseas/10/26/20/pakistani-pm-asks-facebook-ceo-to-ban-islamophobic-content