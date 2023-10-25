MULTIMEDIA

Comelec to pilot test Automated Elections Systems for BSKE

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Commission on Elections (Comelec) officers conduct the final testing and sealing of vote counting machines (VCMs) at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday. The pilot testing of the Automated Elections System (AES) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) will be held in three barangays, namely, Barangay Pasong Tamo in District 6 of Quezon City, and Barangay Zone II Poblacion and Barangay Paliparan III in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, as part of the Comelec's feasibility study on use of AES in barangay elections.