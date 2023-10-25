Home  >  News

Anticipating demand as Undas 2023 nears

Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2023 06:18 PM

A factory worker dries hand-painted candles at a candle manufacturing company in Caloocan City on Wednesday. The demand for candles and flowers, staples for the observance of Undas, is expected to rise with Filipinos set to pay respects to departed loved ones on All Saints Day. 

