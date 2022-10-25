Untrash Undas: Zombasura leave!

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Eco group reminds public to keep cemeteries clean George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 12:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A volunteer dressed up as 'Zombasura' representing cemetery litterbugs, pose for pictures as environmental advocacy group Ecowaste Coalition gathered at the gate of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday. The group called for a waste-free observance of Undas as cemeteries prepare for the influx of visitors after 2 years of lockdown measures due to the pandemic. Read More: Undas #Undas2022 All Souls Day All Saints Day Manila North Cemeter Ecowaste Coalition /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b/overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake/sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal