Untrash Undas: Zombasura leave!

Eco group reminds public to keep cemeteries clean

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer dressed up as 'Zombasura' representing cemetery litterbugs, pose for pictures as environmental advocacy group Ecowaste Coalition gathered at the gate of the Manila North Cemetery on Tuesday. The group called for a waste-free observance of Undas as cemeteries prepare for the influx of visitors after 2 years of lockdown measures due to the pandemic.