Relief from high fuel costs sought

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers seek relief from high fuel costs

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 04:04 PM

Jeepney drivers and operators picket against high fuel costs at a jeepney terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to urgently address the current economic situation and said the recent oil price rollback of P0.35 per liter for gasoline and P1.10 per liter for diesel are not enough to provide drivers and commuters relief.