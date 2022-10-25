QC Red Cross organizes bloodletting

Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘You are somebody’s type’ Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2022 01:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers donate blood at a mass bloodletting event at the Quezon City Hall to mark the 74th anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross QC Chapter on Tuesday. The donated blood will augment the blood bank supply and be used in hospitals needing Red Cross assistance. Read More: Quezon City Red Cross Philippine Red Cross 74th anniversary mass bloodletting /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal/sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas/news/10/26/22/uplb-grad-tops-october-2022-chemist-board-exam