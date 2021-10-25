Healthworkers say no to RITM abolition

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers raise concern on possible abolition of RITM Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2021 03:32 PM | Updated as of Oct 25 2021 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers denounce the P170M budget cut on Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses of the National Reference Laboratory of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine during a noise barrage outside the RITM in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Monday. The group also raised concern on the possible abolition and displacement of current employees with the alleged railroading of the House Bill 9560 or the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Bill. Read More: Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses MOOE) National Reference Laboratory NRL Research Institute for Tropical Medicine RITM budget cuts /business/10/25/21/pcc-says-not-notified-of-udenna-shell-malampaya-deal/life/10/25/21/nas-academy-visits-whang-od-in-kalinga-to-apologize/sports/10/25/21/beijing-marathon-postponed-amid-covid-resurgence/news/10/25/21/philippines-records-4405-fresh-covid-19-cases/sports/10/25/21/f1-verstappen-holds-off-hamilton-to-win-us-grand-prix