Healthworkers say no to RITM abolition

Health workers raise concern on possible abolition of RITM

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers denounce the P170M budget cut on Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses of the National Reference Laboratory of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine during a noise barrage outside the RITM in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Monday. The group also raised concern on the possible abolition and displacement of current employees with the alleged railroading of the House Bill 9560 or the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Bill.