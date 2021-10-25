Home  >  News

Voters registration closes on October 30

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2021 01:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 25 2021 02:25 PM

5 days left until voters registration closes

Residents fill out forms and process documents as they register as voters at the Robinsons Mall in Ermita on Monday. Voters registration for the 2022 national elections will be open from 8am until 5PM until October 30 in different satellite registration sites around the country.

