5 days left until voters registration closes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voters registration closes on October 30 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2021 01:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 25 2021 02:25 PM Residents fill out forms and process documents as they register as voters at the Robinsons Mall in Ermita on Monday. Voters registration for the 2022 national elections will be open from 8am until 5PM until October 30 in different satellite registration sites around the country. Read More: election Halalan 2022 voters registration voters registration satellite offices