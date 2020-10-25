MULTIMEDIA
TS Quinta’s strong wind
Charism Sayat, AFP
Posted at Oct 25 2020 07:39 PM
A resident holds onto his umbrella in strong wind as others stand by their wooden boats along the coastal area of Legaspi City, Albay ahead of tropical storm Quinta’s expected landfall on Sunday. TS Quinta made landfall over San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10PM.
