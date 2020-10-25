Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the rain before the storm Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2020 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents play along the shores of Manila Bay during a downpour in Baseco, Manila on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA issued storm signal warnings across Luzon as Typhoon Quinta moves westward across Southern Luzon at 25km/h with maximum winds of 110km/h near the center and gustiness of 135 km/h. 'Quinta' strengthens into severe tropical storm ahead of landfall Read More: TS Quinta Baseco Manila PAGASA /news/10/25/20/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-higit-370000-na/news/10/25/20/pag-isyu-ng-retirement-visa-sa-mga-dayuhan-pinasuspende-muna/entertainment/10/25/20/celebrities-wear-red-lipstick-to-support-angel-locsin-amid-red-tagging-issue/sports/10/25/20/pba-marcial-vows-stricter-implementation-of-protocols-after-positive-test/entertainment/10/25/20/sarah-g-kyle-echarri-collaborate-on-asap-for-the-first-time