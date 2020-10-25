MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the rain before the storm

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents play along the shores of Manila Bay during a downpour in Baseco, Manila on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA issued storm signal warnings across Luzon as Typhoon Quinta moves westward across Southern Luzon at 25km/h with maximum winds of 110km/h near the center and gustiness of 135 km/h.