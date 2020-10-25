Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the rain before the storm

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2020 05:04 PM

Enjoying the rain before the storm

Residents play along the shores of Manila Bay during a downpour in Baseco, Manila on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA issued storm signal warnings across Luzon as Typhoon Quinta moves westward across Southern Luzon at 25km/h with maximum winds of 110km/h near the center and gustiness of 135 km/h.

Read More:  TS Quinta   Baseco   Manila   PAGASA     