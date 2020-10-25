MULTIMEDIA
Early cemetery-goers at Libingan ng mga Bayani
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 25 2020 07:16 PM
A cyclist takes a rests as cemetery goers visit their departed loved ones at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, which is open at 30 percent capacity, on Sunday. Libingan ng mga Bayani will be closed from October 29 until November 4 in adherence to the guidelines issued by Metro Manila mayors and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease to prevent spread of COVID-19.
