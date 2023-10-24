Grave threats complaint vs ex-President Duterte

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lawmaker files complaint vs former President Duterte Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro joins counsel Atty. Rico Domingo and Movement Against Disinformation founding president Tony La Viña, after filing a complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday. The lawmaker filed a complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, over the statement made by Duterte during an interview on SMNI on October 11. Read More: ACT Partylist Representative France Castro Rodrigo Duterte grave threats complaint Quezon City Prosecutors Office /overseas/10/28/23/hamas-says-battling-israeli-troops-on-the-ground-in-gaza/overseas/10/28/23/un-general-assembly-calls-for-humanitarian-truce-in-gaza/entertainment/10/28/23/why-richard-gutierrez-remains-a-solid-kapamilya/sports/10/28/23/mma-abelardo-springs-out-surprise-to-stun-russian-foe/sports/10/28/23/panda-rues-rsgs-elimination