Lawmaker files complaint vs former President Duterte

Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2023 03:54 PM

Grave threats complaint vs ex-President Duterte

Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro joins counsel Atty. Rico Domingo and Movement Against Disinformation founding president Tony La Viña, after filing a complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday. The lawmaker filed a complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, over the statement made by Duterte during an interview on SMNI on October 11.

