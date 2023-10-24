Grave threats complaint vs ex-President Duterte

MULTIMEDIA

Lawmaker files complaint vs former President Duterte

Maria Tan,ABS-CBN News

Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro joins counsel Atty. Rico Domingo and Movement Against Disinformation founding president Tony La Viña, after filing a complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday. The lawmaker filed a complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, over the statement made by Duterte during an interview on SMNI on October 11.