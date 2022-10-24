Home  >  News

Challenging appointment of CHR Chair Palpal-latoc

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2022 02:24 PM

New CHR chief a former Marcos deputy

Youth protesters picket in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday, to protest the appointment of Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc as CHR chairperson. The protesters called the appointment of Palpal-latoc, a former deputy executive secretary at the office of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, an attempt at "institutional whitewashing" and an insult to the memory of Martial Law victims. 

