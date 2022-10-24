New CHR chief a former Marcos deputy

MULTIMEDIA
Challenging appointment of CHR Chair Palpal-latoc
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 24 2022 02:24 PM
Youth protesters picket in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Monday, to protest the appointment of Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc as CHR chairperson. The protesters called the appointment of Palpal-latoc, a former deputy executive secretary at the office of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, an attempt at "institutional whitewashing" and an insult to the memory of Martial Law victims.
- /overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake
- /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france
- /news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake
- /sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal
- /sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas