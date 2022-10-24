Escorial attends preliminary hearing on Lapid case

MULTIMEDIA

Joel Escorial, self-confessed gunman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid, is escorted upon his arrival at the Department of Justice in Manila on Monday for the preliminary hearing. The Southern Police District named Joel Escorial, suspects at large Israel and Edmon Dimaculangan, and a certain “Orly in the murder complaint filed before the justice department.