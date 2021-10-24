Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan implements health protocol in public cemetery ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2021 08:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up to have their temperature checked outside the San Juan Cemetery to visit the tombs of departed loved ones on Sunday. The city of San Juan implemented an online pre-registration system to control the influx of people heading to the cemetery before All Souls Day, with the closure of all cemeteries and columbaria from October 29 to November 2. Read More: Undas 2021 San Juan Public cemetery All Souls Day COVID19 health protocols /overseas/10/24/21/china-warns-of-further-spread-in-new-covid-19-outbreak/overseas/10/24/21/strong-earthquake-strikes-northern-taiwan/news/10/24/21/ph-welcomes-3-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine-doses/video/news/10/24/21/live-performers-umaaray-sa-pagkatengga-habang-pandemya/video/life/10/24/21/trending-pinoy-barber-na-viral-sa-tiktok