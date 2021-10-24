MULTIMEDIA

San Juan implements health protocol in public cemetery

ABS-CBN News

People line up to have their temperature checked outside the San Juan Cemetery to visit the tombs of departed loved ones on Sunday. The city of San Juan implemented an online pre-registration system to control the influx of people heading to the cemetery before All Souls Day, with the closure of all cemeteries and columbaria from October 29 to November 2.