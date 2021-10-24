Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

More businesses reopen in Batangas with easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2021 08:46 PM

More businesses reopen in Batangas under Alert Level 2

A cyclist rides along the bayside of San Nicolas, Batangas with Taal Volcano in the background on Sunday afternoon. More establishments in the area reopened for leisure activities after the national government placed Batangas under COVID-19 Alert level 2 until October 31. 

Read More:  COVID19   COVID19 Alert level 2   Batangas   San Nicolas   Taal Lake  