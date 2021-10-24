Expressing support for Mayor Isko

MULTIMEDIA

Supporters organize motorcade on Mayor Isko’s birthday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of presidential aspirant Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso hold a motorcade from Manila City to Caloocan City on Sunday. The event was organized in time with Domagoso's 47th birthday, and a day after a national caravan was held for fellow 2022 presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

