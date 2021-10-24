Expressing support for Mayor Isko

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters organize motorcade on Mayor Isko’s birthday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2021 12:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of presidential aspirant Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso hold a motorcade from Manila City to Caloocan City on Sunday. The event was organized in time with Domagoso's 47th birthday, and a day after a national caravan was held for fellow 2022 presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo. Read More: Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso motorcade birthday Isko Moreno supporters Bilis-Kilos /news/10/24/21/turismo-sa-puerto-galera-bagsak-pa-rin/news/10/24/21/boracay-eyes-100-pct-vaccination-rate-next-month-dot/news/10/24/21/doles-bello-to-meet-with-saudi-arabia-counterpart/life/10/24/21/spooky-cupcakes-ibinida-ng-isang-chef-sa-pampanga/news/10/24/21/pulis-na-dawit-umano-sa-gunrunning-patay-sa-masbate