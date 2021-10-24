Batangas eases to COVID19 Alert level 2

MULTIMEDIA

COVID19 restriction eases to Alert level 2 in Batangas

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A cyclist rides along the bayside of San Nicolas, Batangas with Taal Volcano in the background on Sunday afternoon. More establishments in the area reopened for leisure activities after the national government placed Batangas under COVID-19 Alert level 2 until October 31.