Batangas eases to COVID19 Alert level

Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID19 restriction eases to Alert level 2 in Batangas Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2021 08:46 PM | Updated as of Oct 24 2021 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A cyclist rides along the bayside of San Nicolas, Batangas with Taal Volcano in the background on Sunday afternoon. More establishments in the area reopened for leisure activities after the national government placed Batangas under COVID-19 Alert level 2 until October 31. Read More: COVID19 COVID19 Alert level 2 Batangas San Nicolas Taal Lake /sports/10/24/21/hadji-on-taking-mpl-title-matagal-ko-na-to-pangarap/sports/10/24/21/ugandan-president-says-blast-seem-to-be-terrorist-act/sports/10/24/21/blacklist-tramples-onic-takes-2nd-straight-mpl-title/overseas/10/24/21/china-warns-of-further-spread-in-new-covid-19-outbreak/overseas/10/24/21/strong-earthquake-strikes-northern-taiwan