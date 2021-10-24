A rainy visit to Barangka cemetery

MULTIMEDIA

Visiting the graves of loved ones in Barangka, Marikina

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People visit the graves of their departed loved ones at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Sunday, less than a week before cemeteries are closed to the public from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered the closure of cemeteries during "Undas" to curb the spread of COVID-19.