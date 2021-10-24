A rainy visit to Barangka cemetery

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Visiting the graves of loved ones in Barangka, Marikina Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2021 05:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the graves of their departed loved ones at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Sunday, less than a week before cemeteries are closed to the public from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered the closure of cemeteries during "Undas" to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read More: Undas 2021 Barangka Cemetery Marikina All Souls Day /news/10/24/21/mga-sementeryo-dinagsa-sa-huling-weekend-bago-mag-undas/news/10/24/21/manila-bay-dolomite-beach-planong-isara-tuwing-biyernes/overseas/10/24/21/china-says-76pct-of-population-fully-vaxed-vs-covid/sports/10/24/21/juan-gdl-sits-out-cario-benched-in-division-2-losses/sports/10/24/21/esports-blacklist-beats-rival-omega-books-mpl-finals-stint