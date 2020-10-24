MULTIMEDIA

'End Polio Now'

Department of Health and Rotary Club International officers and members gather in front of the Rizal Monument on Saturday for a campaign against polio dubbed as “End Polio Now" on World Polio Day. The health department, along with local government units, will conduct a two-phase nationwide polio, measles and rubella supplemental immunization activity starting October 26.

The first phase will be from October 26 to November 25 in Mindanao Regions, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region. Phase 2 will be conducted in February 2021 in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Visayas.