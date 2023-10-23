Group promotes ‘lead-safe schools’

MULTIMEDIA

Lead-safe schools pushed on Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of non-profit group BAN Toxics scan sample toys and frequently-used items by children for high toxic lead content during their "Lead-Safe Schools for Children's Health and Safety" campaign held at Bahay Toro Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. The campaign is in line with the World Health Organization's International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, urging the participation of students, parents, teachers, and communities to promote toxic-free and waste-free schools in the country.