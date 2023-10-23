MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads command conference on Chinese Coast Guard blocking incident

Presidential Communications Office

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads a command conference with the security sector at Malacañan Palace on October 23, 2023 to discuss the latest violation by China in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos instructed the Philippine Coast Guard to conduct an investigation, as mandated by international maritime laws, into the events that transpired during the Rotation and Resupply (RORE) mission to Ayungin Shoal. The incident involved the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels and their dangerous blocking maneuvers, which caused damage to Philippine vessels inside the country's exclusive economic zone.