Cleaning up for All Souls Day

Ronald Alvarado Jr., PonD News Asia

Posted at Oct 23 2022 03:58 PM

Families clean up for All Souls Day

Families arrive at the Valenzuela Public Cemetery to clean the graves of their loved ones on Sunday, in preparation for the observance of All Saints Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared October 31 a special non-working holiday, allowing Filipinos to take a longer weekend as families are set to pay respect to departed relatives on November 1. 

