Families clean up for All Souls Day

MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up for All Souls Day

Ronald Alvarado Jr., PonD News Asia

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Families arrive at the Valenzuela Public Cemetery to clean the graves of their loved ones on Sunday, in preparation for the observance of All Saints Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared October 31 a special non-working holiday, allowing Filipinos to take a longer weekend as families are set to pay respect to departed relatives on November 1.