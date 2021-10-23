Hundreds join Bike for Leni campaign caravan in Iloilo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hundreds throw support behind Leni-Kiko tandem in campaign caravan in Iloilo Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office Posted at Oct 23 2021 06:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ilonggo cyclists join a national caravan on Saturday showing support for the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president in next year's national elections. Some 400 Ilonggo cyclists joined the caravan as the city’s mayor formally announced via social media his support for Vice-President Robredo. National caravan para sa Leni-Kiko tandem umarangkada na Read More: Halalan 2022 Leni Robredo Kiko Pangilinan bike cyclists Bike for Leni Iloilo /news/10/23/21/covid-child-vaccination-sa-labas-ng-ncr-pinag-aaralan/sports/10/23/21/rondina-pons-go-unbeaten-to-top-pool-b-in-bvr-on-tour/entertainment/10/23/21/carla-abellana-tom-rodriguez-are-now-married/news/10/23/21/lacson-ok-with-less-govt-intervention-in-vaxx-drive/news/10/23/21/internship-program-para-sa-filipino-students-binuksan-sa-uae