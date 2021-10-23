Hundreds join Bike for Leni campaign caravan in Iloilo

MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds throw support behind Leni-Kiko tandem in campaign caravan in Iloilo

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Ilonggo cyclists join a national caravan on Saturday showing support for the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president in next year's national elections. Some 400 Ilonggo cyclists joined the caravan as the city’s mayor formally announced via social media his support for Vice-President Robredo.