Voting safety, efficiency simulated as Halalan 2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2021 11:54 AM

Comelec holds voting simulation in San Juan

People participate in Comelec's mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on Saturday. The voting simulation covered Barangays Balong Bato and Ermitaño, which has 4,235 registered voters and aims to test and ensure the security and efficiency of the voting process and the implementation of basic health protocols. 

