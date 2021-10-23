Comelec holds voting simulation in San Juan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voting safety, efficiency simulated as Halalan 2022 nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2021 11:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People participate in Comelec's mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on Saturday. The voting simulation covered Barangays Balong Bato and Ermitaño, which has 4,235 registered voters and aims to test and ensure the security and efficiency of the voting process and the implementation of basic health protocols. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Halalan 2022 Comelec mock elections election simulation /news/10/23/21/sara-duterte-meets-with-bongbong-imee-in-cebu/news/10/23/21/sara-duterte-meets-with-bongbong-imee-in-cebu/news/10/23/21/caravan-para-sa-leni-kiko-tandem-umarangkada-na/news/10/23/21/doh-sees-eased-ncr-quarantine-in-november/entertainment/10/23/21/review-house-tour-offers-raunchy-robbery-romp