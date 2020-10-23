Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fabella hospital stops admitting new patients as some doctors infected with COVID-19 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Oct 23 2020 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers leave the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on Friday after their shift. Hospital officials announced they would stop admitting new patients until further notice to give way to disinfection activities following reports of some doctors testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital will also be testing all health care workers. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital Fabella Hospital covid health care workers Fabella Hospital admittance stopage /video/news/10/23/20/family-law-expert-mga-pinoy-hindi-pa-handa-sa-same-sex-marriage/business/10/23/20/philippine-stocks-see-best-week-since-june-as-virus-slows-foreign-buying-up/news/10/23/20/ph-australia-stress-freedom-navigation-south-china-sea/news/10/23/20/7-doktor-sa-fabella-hospital-positibo-sa-covid-19-admission-ng-mga-pasyente-tigil-muna/news/10/23/20/sotto-acting-more-popish-than-the-pope-with-remarks-on-civil-union-roman