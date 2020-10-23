MULTIMEDIA

Fabella hospital stops admitting new patients as some doctors infected with COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Health workers leave the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on Friday after their shift. Hospital officials announced they would stop admitting new patients until further notice to give way to disinfection activities following reports of some doctors testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital will also be testing all health care workers.